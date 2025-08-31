Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 45.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

