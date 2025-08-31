Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 98,182 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,182 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE MFC opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.