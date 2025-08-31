Betterment LLC Sells 15,170 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Betterment LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.99% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $41,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $121.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.41. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

