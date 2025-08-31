Betterment LLC Sells 11,428 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF $HYMB

Betterment LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,672,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $24.18 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

