Decade Renewable Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Decade Renewable Partners LP decreased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,754 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up 4.3% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

