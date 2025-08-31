MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1,131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 0.2% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after buying an additional 87,912 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,255,000 after buying an additional 57,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,757,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,472.91 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,413.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2,290.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.