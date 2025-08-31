Betterment LLC Acquires 6,880 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.