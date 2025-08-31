Betterment LLC Acquires 6,880 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.28.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
