Alpine Global Management LLC Has $46.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM

Alpine Global Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,276,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the period. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund comprises approximately 12.4% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund were worth $46,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the period.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.1%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

