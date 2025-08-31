PEAK6 LLC Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

PEAK6 LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 84,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Maren Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 609,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,597,000 after buying an additional 244,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ACGL opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $91.21. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.