Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,563 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 665,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 762.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 116,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 439.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 94,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWW opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

