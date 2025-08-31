Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Plans Special Dividend of $3.25

Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITCGet Free Report) declared a special dividend on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share on Friday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

SITC opened at $12.33 on Friday. Site Centers has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $646.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Site Centers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 189.28%.The company had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Site Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Site Centers will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

