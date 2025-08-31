argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Head to Head Analysis

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) and Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of argenex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares argenex and Entrada Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenex $2.25 billion 19.35 $833.04 million $19.50 36.52 Entrada Therapeutics $210.78 million 0.99 $65.63 million ($1.78) -3.07

argenex has higher revenue and earnings than Entrada Therapeutics. Entrada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than argenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

argenex has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrada Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares argenex and Entrada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenex 40.98% 21.06% 18.25% Entrada Therapeutics -92.30% -17.81% -14.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for argenex and Entrada Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenex 0 0 20 2 3.09 Entrada Therapeutics 0 1 3 1 3.00

argenex presently has a consensus price target of $766.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Entrada Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 369.23%. Given Entrada Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entrada Therapeutics is more favorable than argenex.

Summary

argenex beats Entrada Therapeutics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is developing ARGX-213 targets FcRn; ARGX-121 and ARGX-220 targets immune system; ARGX-109 targets IL-6; ARGX-118 for inflammation; and ARGX-109, as well as cusatuzumab, ARGX-112, ARGX-114, and ARGX-115. It owns VYVGART; VYVGART HYTRULO; VYVDURA; ARGENX; ABDEG; NHANCE; SIMPLE ANTIBODY; and ARGENXMEDHUB. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., and Shire International GmbH. It has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company also offers ENTR-601-45 and ENTR-601-50, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize ENTR-701. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and changed its name to Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2017. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

