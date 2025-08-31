Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 535.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Macau
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.