Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 535.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.