Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.1001 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 287.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 69.1% increase from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Li Ning Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of LNNGY stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $68.58.

Get Li Ning alerts:

About Li Ning

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.