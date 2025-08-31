Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.1001 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 287.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 69.1% increase from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.65.
Li Ning Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of LNNGY stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $68.58.
About Li Ning
