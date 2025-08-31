Contrasting MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) & argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) and argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

MaxCyte has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenex has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MaxCyte and argenex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $38.63 million 3.84 -$41.06 million ($0.43) -3.23 argenex $2.25 billion 19.35 $833.04 million $19.50 36.52

argenex has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than argenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and argenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -125.22% -22.12% -19.10% argenex 40.98% 21.06% 18.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of argenex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of MaxCyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MaxCyte and argenex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 2 2 0 2.50 argenex 0 0 20 2 3.09

MaxCyte presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 403.60%. argenex has a consensus target price of $766.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given MaxCyte’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than argenex.

Summary

argenex beats MaxCyte on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. It licenses and sells its instruments and technology; and sells its consumables to developers of cell therapies, as well as to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for use in drug discovery and development, and bio-manufacturing. MaxCyte, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is developing ARGX-213 targets FcRn; ARGX-121 and ARGX-220 targets immune system; ARGX-109 targets IL-6; ARGX-118 for inflammation; and ARGX-109, as well as cusatuzumab, ARGX-112, ARGX-114, and ARGX-115. It owns VYVGART; VYVGART HYTRULO; VYVDURA; ARGENX; ABDEG; NHANCE; SIMPLE ANTIBODY; and ARGENXMEDHUB. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., and Shire International GmbH. It has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

