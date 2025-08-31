Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2383 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 5.3% increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $101.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $101.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

