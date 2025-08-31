Financial Survey: NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) vs. Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NACCO Industries and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 11.79% 7.72% 5.03% Ramaco Resources -3.17% -5.55% -2.96%

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ramaco Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NACCO Industries pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ramaco Resources pays out -62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NACCO Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NACCO Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $237.71 million 1.22 $33.74 million $4.26 9.16 Ramaco Resources $666.29 million 2.15 $11.19 million ($0.45) -57.62

This table compares NACCO Industries and Ramaco Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NACCO Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NACCO Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NACCO Industries and Ramaco Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ramaco Resources has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.44%. Given Ramaco Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Ramaco Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies. Coal is surface mined in North Dakota and Mississippi. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, activated carbon, lithium, and other industrial minerals; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Virginia, and Nebraska. This segment also offers mining design and consulting services. The Minerals Management segment is involved in the leasing of its royalty and mineral interests to third-party exploration and production companies, and other mining companies, which grants them the rights to explore, develop, mine, produce, market, and sell gas, oil, and coal. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as metallurgical coal consumers internationally. Ramaco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

