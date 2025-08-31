Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2601 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 0.4% increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

