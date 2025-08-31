Immersion Corp Acquires Shares of 347,441 Xperi Inc. $XPER

Immersion Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 347,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Xperi accounts for approximately 1.6% of Immersion Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Xperi by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Down 0.2%

XPER opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $278.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. BWS Financial lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Report on XPER

Xperi Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.