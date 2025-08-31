Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. $BYRN

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 95,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.07. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 14.28%.The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.