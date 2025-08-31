Alpine Global Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. $RWAY

Alpine Global Management LLC cut its holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,412 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.06% of Runway Growth Finance worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. CF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,290,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 802,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 472,799 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $4,551,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RWAY shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.70. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Runway Growth Finance Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

