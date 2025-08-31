Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Upwork by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 204,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Upwork by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,911,000 after acquiring an additional 161,661 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of UPWK opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 19,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $263,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,355.68. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $25,366.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,532. This represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,442 shares of company stock worth $2,337,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

