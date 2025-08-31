Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $GSSC Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Aug 31st, 2025

Betterment LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSCFree Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 7.36% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $37,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87,225.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $454,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $631.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.91 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

