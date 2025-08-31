Alpine Global Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xeris Biopharma worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XERS. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

In related news, Director John Johnson sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 833,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,095.56. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcculloch bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,708,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,602.30. The trade was a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,777 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 0.9%

XERS stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

