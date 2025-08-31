Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marqeta by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,301,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marqeta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,797,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 411,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MQ opened at $6.36 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marqeta from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

In other Marqeta news, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 364,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,409.75. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $14,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,095,370. This represents a 12.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

