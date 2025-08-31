Alpine Global Management LLC Increases Stake in Alight, Inc. $ALIT

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 47,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,429,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alight by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,649,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,440 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 24,296,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,624,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,961,000 after acquiring an additional 229,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

ALIT stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 50.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.24%.

ALIT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

