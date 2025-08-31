Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Position Lifted by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

CVX opened at $160.64 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $277.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

