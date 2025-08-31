Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stake Lifted by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.