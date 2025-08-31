Betterment LLC Has $28.58 Million Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF $IGEB

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 634,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,230 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $28,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,834,000 after purchasing an additional 358,899 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,621,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the period.

Get iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 4.1%

IGEB opened at $45.58 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.