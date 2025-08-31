Betterment LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

