Betterment LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SCHH stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.