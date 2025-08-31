Betterment LLC Acquires 36,913 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.39 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
