Betterment LLC Sells 9,068 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Betterment LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.