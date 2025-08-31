Betterment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,131,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after buying an additional 109,659 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,545,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,014,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,878,000 after buying an additional 64,199 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,219,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,127,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 61,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

