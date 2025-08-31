Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires 615,481 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,301,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,481 shares during the quarter. Archer Aviation comprises 8.1% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $30,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 22.30 and a quick ratio of 22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.08.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,162.71. The trade was a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $100,501.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,513.99. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,206. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

