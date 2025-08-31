Betterment LLC Purchases 46,779 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Betterment LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,779 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.