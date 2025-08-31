Betterment LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Betterment LLC owned about 0.93% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $225,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

