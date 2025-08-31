Betterment LLC Has $88.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 4.43% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $88,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

