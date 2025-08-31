Betterment LLC Sells 184,429 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Betterment LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,429 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $123,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3847 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

