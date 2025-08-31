Ananym Capital Management LP Purchases 292,779 Shares of Sotera Health Company $SHC

Ananym Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,779 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health makes up 7.5% of Ananym Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ananym Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of Sotera Health worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sotera Health by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 673,979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sotera Health by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 126,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $2,073,888.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 450,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,341.52. The trade was a 21.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.0%

SHC opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. Sotera Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Sotera Health had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $294.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.