Betterment LLC Sells 2,580,844 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Betterment LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,361,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned 1.42% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $896,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 737,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 373,180 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.