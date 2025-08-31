MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $25,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.11 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

