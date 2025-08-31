McKesson Corporation (MCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on October 1st

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 15.5% increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

McKesson has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $36.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MCK opened at $686.44 on Friday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

About McKesson

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

