McKesson Corporation (MCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on October 1st

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 15.5% increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
McKesson has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $36.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
McKesson Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of MCK opened at $686.44 on Friday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
