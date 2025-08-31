Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Makes New $6.78 Million Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,254.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,318,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.