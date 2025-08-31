Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $918.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $945.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $925.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,100. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,302 shares of company stock worth $10,956,796. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

