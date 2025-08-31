359 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Purchased by Saudi Central Bank

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $202.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

