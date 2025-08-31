Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 163,231 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,231 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $48,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,989,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,701,000 after purchasing an additional 814,057 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $66,962,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

