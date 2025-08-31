426 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Purchased by Saudi Central Bank

Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $275.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.84. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

