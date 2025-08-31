Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 3.4% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:ANET opened at $136.46 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $3,191,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,680.09. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,353.76. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,847,614 shares of company stock worth $724,868,593. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.