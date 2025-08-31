Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 0.6% of Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $152.40. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Profile



Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

